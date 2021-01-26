Partisans Don’t Just Disagree, They Hate One Another

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses what has contributed to partisan discord and why Americans are not just disagreeing with one another on policy but actually seeing the other side as “evil.” They also look at the dynamics in Congress that will determine whether President Biden can pass his agenda.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/partisans-dont-just-disagree-they-hate-one-another/