The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

House Democrats Deliver Impeachment Articles To The Senate

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Watch live with us as the first step in the Senate impeachment trial of former president Donald John Trump gets underway. They're expected to deliver them at about 3PM Pacific/6PM Eastern 4PM Pacific/7PM Eastern. Leave your thoughts in the comments below. UPDATE: The holdup is because the Senate just voted to confirm Janet Yellen by a vote of 85-15. Our first female Treasury Secretary!

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/live-house-democrats-deliver-impeachment

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version