Hey Rand Paul: 'Both Sides Don't'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 16:16 Hits: 3

On Sunday, Rand Paul won most of the attention of the day when he went full "both siderist" regarding Trump's big lie on "election fraud." Joe Biden won the 2020 election in a free and fair contest. Trump's lawyers lost in court scores of times. But Rand Paul argued that since the majority of Republicans still "believe" Donald Trump's lies, that makes those lies worthy of consideration. Both Sides. Steve Benen wrote at MSNBC.com this morning: "In the Republican's vision, journalists have a responsibility to present the public with both lies and facts. Media professionals who alert the electorate to the truth, in Paul's vision, are doing the public a disservice. Real journalism, according to the hapless senator, means giving equal weight to garbage and reality." In our podcast "The Professional Left," Driftglass and I frequently attack the "both sides do it" myth as a sure sign that a cowardly Republican is about to lose an argument. "Both sides" is the hidey-hole where Republicans go when all else fails. David Corn gets it:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/hey-rand-paul-both-sides-dont