'Fix Our Senate' Fights For End To Filibuster

Category: World Politics Hits: 13A coalition of more than 40 progressive groups—Just Democracy—is ramping up the pressure on Majority Leader Chuck Schumer by running a digital billboard in New York's Times Square—the heart of Schumer's district—urging him to end the Senate filibuster. The filibuster rule requires most legislation to reach 60 votes to pass in the Senate. The coalition—made up of over 40 grassroots civil rights and social justice groups from around the country—created and paid for the week-long billboard starting Monday. Just Democracy tweeted Sunday that the billboard was previewed on NBC's "Meet the Press" earlier in the day: [email protected] unveiled our new billboard to @SenatorDurbin. He responded: “If this filibuster has now become so common in the Senate that we can’t act, that we just sit there helpless, shame on us. Of course, we should consider a change in [the] rule under those circumstances.” pic.twitter.com/enXawodRxL — Just Democracy (@JustDemocracy) January 24, 2021
