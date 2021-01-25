This Video Should Convict Trump And End The GOP

Articles

Published on Monday, 25 January 2021

Donald Trump incited this riot and his supporters carried out his orders. That is a fact, in spite of all the denials floating around Trumpworld and Republicans in denial. Anyone who doubts it as a fact should spend the 10 minutes to watch the video above, compiled by Just Security. The video was compiled from videos scraped from Parler and other videos in the public record. It draws a clear line between Trump's speech, Trump's tweets before and after the rally, and their actions. Those people believed -- rightly or wrongly -- that they were there because their 'president' told them to be there. Just Security showed the video to former DOJ officials to get their opinion on whether he incited the insurrection. Paul Butler, a former official in DOJ's integrity section, wrote, "The video contains strong evidence that Trump did incite the insurrection, regardless of whether that was his intent." He does go on to say that it would be difficult to convict Trump in federal court, but the standard for impeachment is different. "The circumstantial evidence, including Trump’s bellicose words, his reported glee at the invasion of the Capitol, and his failure to immediately speak out against the violence, and his ultimate stunningly weak admonition to the insurrectionists to “go home” should persuade most Senators that he was either intentional or extremely reckless," Butler wrote.

