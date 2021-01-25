DC Judge Blocks Release Of Eric Munchel ('Zip Tie Guy') Who Stormed Capitol During Riot

Articles

A man who was allegedly seen storming the U.S. Capitol with tactical hand restraints must remain in jail after his release order was blocked by a Washington, D.C. judge. Eric Munchel, 30, was arrested last week after online researchers accused him of being the person photographed with so-called "Zip Ties" during the siege on Capitol Hill earlier this month. Since the insurrection, Munchel has earned the label of "Zip Tie Guy." "Law enforcement interviewed Munchel and identified that he was carrying a black and yellow 'Taser Pulse' taser that emits electrical shock," FBI Special Agent Carlos D. Fontanez explained in an affidavit that was filed following his arrest. Last week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Chip Frensley in Tennessee ordered Munchel released from confinement. “In our society, liberty is the norm, and detention before trial is an exception," Frensley explained at the time. But in an order over the weekend, D.C. District Court Judge Beryl Howell stayed Frensley's ruling. Howell said that Munchel would remain in custody pending a review of the detention order.

