Stunning Navalny Documentary Details Putin Corruption, Kicks Off Protests Across Russia

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 January 2021

I know we don't normally cover the internal politics of other countries, but this seems important -- especially since Putin has been so intent on meddling in our own country. Breaking News: Aleksei Navalny was detained in Moscow after returning for the first time since his poisoning. The Kremlin had promised to detain him upon arrival. https://t.co/uGHSEJwmC7 — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 17, 2021 I assume you already know who Alexsei Navalny is. While recovering abroad from being poisoned by the FSB, this stunning two-hour documentary was what he and his team were working on. Defiantly, he and his wife returned to Russia, and were arrested on their return. As of this morning, the video had 86 million views: A YouTube video purporting to show a massive $1.4 billion palace on Russia's Black Sea that allegedly belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin has racked up more than 54 million views since Tuesday evening.

