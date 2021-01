Articles

At issue is whether the new administration should reverse course in cases where the Trump administration outlined a legal position. But the justices do not look kindly on the government flip-flopping.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnik/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/25/960027322/tough-decisions-ahead-for-bidens-incoming-solicitor-general