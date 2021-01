Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 12:58 Hits: 1

The U.S. is rejoining the world's largest effort to address climate change: the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Climate change is one of the Biden administration's top priorities.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/24/960060929/whats-next-for-the-u-s-after-rejoining-the-paris-climate-agreement