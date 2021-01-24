CNN Reporter Forces Freshman GOP Rep To Admit There Was No Election Fraud

Articles

Sunday, 24 January 2021

Wingnut freshman GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn, who voted to overturn the election results, was forced to finally admit that the election was not fraudulent during a lengthy interview on CNN this Saturday. Many of you may remember Cawthorn as one of the speakers at the "Stop the Steal" MAGA rally that helped Trump and others rile up the crowd just prior to them storming the Capitol on January 6th. Cawthorn is a favorite over on Fox "news," where he's used to getting softball interviews, and is free to lie with help from the hosts on the propaganda network as much as he wants. Maybe Cawthorn should just stick to lying on Fox, because he didn't do so well when simply asked to defend his claims about the election supposedly being stolen, that there was massive fraud, and his ridiculous assertion that putting out drop boxes in the middle of a pandemic to help people vote safely is somehow "ballot harvesting." Brown asked Cawthorn if he could "share some specific examples of election fraud," and said that he "must have seen some concrete evidence" for him to have voted to decertify the election. After Cawthorn cited the previously debunked lies about U-Hauls dropping off boxes full of illegal ballots, Dominion voting machines changing votes and the ridiculous drop boxes claim, Brown reminded him that team Trump was getting their rear ends handed to them over and over in court.

