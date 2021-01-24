'You're Saying We're All Liars': Rand Paul Has A Fit On ABC After He's Asked About Election 'Lies'

Articles

Sunday, 24 January 2021

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) became annoyed with an ABC host on Sunday over the suggestion that former President Donald Trump's defenders are all "liars" about the results of the 2020 election. "This election was not stolen," ABC host Georgia Stephanopoulos began his interview with Paul by noting. "Do you accept that fact?" Paul, however, refused to respond with a straight answer. "The debate over whether or not there's fraud should occur," Paul opined. "But, yes, were there people who voted twice? Were there dead people, illegal aliens who voted? Yes. And we should get to the bottom of it." "I have to stop you there," Stephanopoulos said. "No election is perfect. But there were 86 challenges, they were filed by President Trump and his allies in court. All dismissed." Paul tried to interrupt but the ABC host continued. "There were counts and recounts," Stephanopoulos continued. "The Department of Justice, led by William Bar, said there's no widespread evidence of fraud. Can't you just say the words: This election was not stolen?" "What I would suggest is if we want greater confidence in our elections -- and 75% of Republicans agree with me -- is that we do need to look at election integrity and we do need to see if we can restore confidence in the elections," Paul remarked. "Well, 75% of Republicans agree with you because they were fed a big lie by President Trump and his supporters who say the election was stolen," Stephanopoulos pressed. "Why can't you say it was a fair election?"

