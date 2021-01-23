The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Capitol Hill Rioter Charged With Threatening To 'Assassinate' Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Unlike many of the Capitol Hill rioters, federal prosecutors are asking a judge to keep him in jail pending a trial. His hearing is on Monday. Source: CNN The Justice Department revealed new charges against a Texas man who allegedly participated in the Capitol attack and posted online death threats against Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a US Capitol Police officer. Garret Miller of Texas faces five criminal charges stemming from the Capitol insurrection, including trespassing offenses and making death threats. Miller allegedly tweeted, "assassinate AOC," according to court documents. He also said the police officer who fatally shot a Trump supporter during the attack "deserves to die" and won't "survive long" because it's "huntin[g] season." Prosecutors said in newly released court documents that Miller posted extensively on social media before and during the attack, saying a "civil war could start" and "next time we bring the guns."

