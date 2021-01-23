The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Senate Republicans Try To Hold Lady Justice Hostage

Newsweek is reporting that Ron Johnson, Wisconsin's Dumb Senator, laid down an ultimatum down to the Democrats, saying that they had to chose between impeaching Trump or having Biden's cabinet approved: Biden's cabinet picks need to be confirmed by the Senate. Trump is due to stand trial before the body following his impeachment by the House of Representatives in the wake of the deadly Capitol riot. "Democrats can't have it both ways: an unconstitutional impeachment trial & Senate confirmation of the Biden admin's national security team," Johnson tweeted on Thursday. "They need to choose between being vindictive or staffing the administration to keep the nation safe. What will it be: revenge or security? Chuckles Grassley echoed the same idle threat: Pres Biden is preaching unity & healing while Dem leadership is focused on impeachment of a former president. Does Pres Biden not hv control of congressional Democrats as leader of party??? This move will surely slow up Biden cabinet confirmations/agenda + increase division — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) January 22, 2021

