Biden Should Steer Clear Of Any 'War On Terror' As He Tries To Tackle White Supremacist Terrorism

Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021

Joe Biden’s determination to combat the “rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat,” elucidated in his inaugural speech, is not only a necessary idea but one that is long overdue at the presidential level. It’s also important that he not do it wrong. However, the early indications emanating from inside the new Biden White House suggest that he could end up doing so—particularly by trying to replicate the “War on Terror” of the first decade of this century. The fact that we are, indeed, still struggling to deal with terrorism 20 years later is a powerful indicator that it’s not only an ineffective path, but one that ultimately is corrosive to constitutional values and worsens the underlying problems that created the threat in the first place.

