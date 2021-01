Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 23:10 Hits: 8

Corine Dehabey runs a group that helps resettle refugees in Toledo, Ohio. She says her organization is "hopeful" and "excited" about Biden's plan to raise the number of refugees allowed into the U.S.

(Image credit: David Gilkey/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/22/959733439/refugee-resettlement-coordinator-is-hopeful-for-what-comes-next-under-biden