'Jeff Daniels' Lays A Can Of Whoop-ass To Ted Cruz Over Climate Change

Category: World Politics

After yesterday's thumping by Seth Rogen, today it was "Jeff Daniels'" turn. Actually, a doppelganger in Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. Sometimes Twitter is just perfect. Allegheny County Executive gave us this answer when we asked for his reaction to Senator Cruz’s statement about the Paris Climate Accord not helping our area. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/QcINnuy3yS — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 21, 2021 Hey @tedcruz. Watch this and then go fuuuuuuuck yourself you clown. (This is way more fun now that I know he’s for sure seeing my tweets) https://t.co/9hsLehI5Bp — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 22, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/jeff-daniels-lays-can-whoop-ass-ted-cruz

