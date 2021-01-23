The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden Puts Net Neutrality Champion At FCC

Digital rights and other progressive groups on Thursday hailed President Joe Biden's choice of Democratic Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel to lead the Federal Communications Commission into a new era of consumer advocacy following four years of former Chairman Ajit Pai's corporate-friendly stewardship. "As we confront the pandemic, economic crisis, and the urgent need for racial justice, we need equitable access to reliable communications tools and accurate news and information."—Jessica J. González, Free Press Biden's appointment of Rosenworcel as acting FCC chair follows eight years of commission service beginning in the Obama administration. During her tenure she proved a reliable defender of increasing internet access for underserved populations, net neutrality, and treating the internet as a public utility, and a staunch opponent of corporate consolidation.

