Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 21:02 Hits: 9

Trump officials had directed the Census Bureau to use government records to produce data that a GOP strategist said would be "advantageous to Republicans and Non-Hispanic Whites" during redistricting.

(Image credit: Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/22/959609263/biden-administration-tables-trumps-citizenship-data-request-for-redistricting