Chuck Says 'Erection,' I Say 'Insurrection,' Let's Call The Whole Thing Boff

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 19:43 Hits: 11

There but for the grace of god... This morning Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, seemed to stumble over his words a bit this morning, when speaking about the impending impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Insisting there were solid legal grounds to hold the trial, despite the fact that Trump was no longer in office, Sen. Schumer said, "It makes no sense whatsoever that a president or any official could commit a heinous crime against our country, and then be permitted to resign so as to avoid accountability and a vote to disbar them from future office." He finished up by declaring, "...make no mistake, there will be a trial, and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection — insurrection against the United States." When my boss heard about his slip of the tongue on the Senate Floor this morning, she asked me to get it up for everyone to see on video immediately. I told her it would be hard, but I would do everything I could to slide it into my schedule. So, here I am, playing push and pull with my chores to squeeze this post into the slot my boss asked me to provide. I think I deserve a raise, don't you? That would be a happy ending for me!

