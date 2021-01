Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 15:50 Hits: 1

With President Biden and other Democratic leaders in their 70s and 80s, the new chairman of the Democratic National Committee says recruiting younger candidates will be among his top priorities.

(Image credit: Richard Shiro/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/22/959573611/dnc-chairman-jaime-harrison-wants-to-build-the-next-generation-of-democratic-tal