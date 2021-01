Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 10:06 Hits: 13

Seven Democratic senators have formally filed a complaint with the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate GOP Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/22/959529715/democratic-senators-file-ethics-complaint-against-cruz-hawley-after-capitol-riot