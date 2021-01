Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 22 January 2021 10:00 Hits: 13

President Biden is pushing Congress to pour another $1.9 trillion into the COVID-ravaged economy. In the meantime, his top economic adviser says, he plans to bump up food stamp benefits.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/president-biden-takes-office/2021/01/22/959474276/biden-to-bump-up-food-assistance-for-people-hanging-by-a-thread