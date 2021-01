Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 22:24 Hits: 2

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) proposed on a call with Republican senators Thursday that former President Trump’s impeachment trial be delayed until February to give him enough time to mount a defense.McConnell told...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/535322-mcconnell-proposes-postponing-impeachment-trial-until-february