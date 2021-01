Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 21:17 Hits: 0

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Stephen Henderson, host of WDET's Detroit Today show, about how Detroit residents are reacting to the commutation of former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick's sentence.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/21/959336006/detroit-s-reaction-to-trump-granting-clemency-to-former-mayor-kilpatrick