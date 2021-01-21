Qanon Cultists Wonder Where It All Went Wrong

Articles

The QAnon cultists ran quite the emotional spectrum on Wednesday, the day set for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be inaugurated. The MAGA cult psychos started the day super pumped, expecting — nay, HOPING — to see the streets of Washington, D.C. run red with the blood of Democrats. And I am not being dramatic. They literally expected --CHEERED — for what they felt certain would be the round-up of all the Deep State Democrats, and their public execution, with their lord and savior Donald Trump retaining the mantle of the U.S. presidency for another, well, forever, presumably. When what actually occurred was the quite normal inauguration of the 46th President and Vice-President of the United States, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the Qputzes seemed, shall we say, a bit deflated? According to Ben Collins, from NBC: QAnon supporters believed Wednesday's inauguration was an elaborate trap set by the former president, wherein Democrats would be rounded up and executed while Trump retained power. Various other doomsdays theorized by the QAnon community have also come and gone without incident. But in contrast with the events of those days, Biden's inauguration leaves the community with little daylight. As their predictions failed to come true, radicalized QAnon members expressed their sense of betrayal on messaging apps like Telegram and forums named after their failed doomsday scenario, The Great Awakening.

