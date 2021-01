Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 11:00 Hits: 1

The leaders in the Senate are switching places amid questions over whether their tepid relationship will change as Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) becomes majority leader and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) becomes minority leader. The two have as...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/535139-schumer-and-mcconnell-trade-places-but-icy-relationship-holds