Trump's Horrible Labor Lawyer Didn't Resign, So Biden Fired Him

Along with signing a slate of executive orders after taking office on Wednesday, President Joe Biden requested the resignation of and ultimately fired Peter Robb, the general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board blasted by one major union as an "extreme, anti-union ideologue" and a "uniquely destructive figure." Bloomberg Law first reported, citing two unnamed sources, that Biden sent a letter to Robb—an appointee of former President Donald Trump confirmed by Republican senators—that gave him until 5 pm Wednesday to voluntarily resign or be fired. HuffPost then confirmed that report, citing an unnamed Biden White House official. Robb responded by refusing to step down, calling the request "unprecedented since the nascence of the National Labor Relations Act," according to Law 360.

