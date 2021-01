Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 10:09 Hits: 13

After he was sworn in as the nation's 46th president, Joe Biden got to work signing a flurry of executive actions. Addressing the COVID-19 pandemic is a top priority for the new administration.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/21/959107255/biden-signs-15-executive-actions-many-to-unravel-trump-policies