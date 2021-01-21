The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Former Vice President Joe Biden Sworn in as America’s 46th President

Category: World Politics Hits: 11

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden became the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, taking the oath of office on the steps of a heavily locked-down U.S. Capitol just two weeks after pro-Trump protesters breached the seat of congressional power. As VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, former president Donald Trump’s refusal to participate in the ceremony as well as restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus made it an inauguration unlike any other in American history.
Producers: Katherine Gypson and Jesse Oni 

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/former-vice-president-joe-biden-sworn-americas-46th-president-4554036

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version