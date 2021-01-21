The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Biden Inauguration Crowd Looks to Next Chapter for America

Category: World Politics Hits: 11

Joe Biden was peacefully sworn in as America’s 46th president Wednesday. He took the oath outdoors, on a heavily guarded stage outside the US Capitol, where thousands of rioters had entered two weeks prior.  Due to the pandemic and strict security measures, attendance was severely limited. VOA's Carolyn Presutti was in the sparse crowd to hear their thoughts about the transfer of power.  
Camera: Adam Greenbaum

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/biden-inauguration-crowd-looks-next-chapter-america-4554056

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version