Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 23:40 Hits: 4

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Wednesday called for reforming the use of the president’s pardon power after former President Trump granted clemency to 143 individuals as his final act of office, including Stephen Bannon, his former strategist,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/535126-romney-founders-didnt-intend-pardons-to-be-used-for-cronies