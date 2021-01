Articles

Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021

President Biden's wave of executive actions includes an order to reexamine one controversial, but widely used, pesticide called chlorpyrifos. The Trump administration kept it on the market.

(Image credit: Jim West/Science Source)

