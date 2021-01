Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021 00:29 Hits: 5

The Biden administration has a lot of work ahead to repair alliances, particularly in Europe. NPR takes a look at what the U.K. and European Union expect from an incoming administration.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/20/958989788/what-europe-expects-from-the-biden-administration