Inaugural Festivities 'Celebrating America'

Published on Thursday, 21 January 2021

It's time to celebrate! I don't know about you all, but my teeth are unclenched for the first time in 4 years and it feels pretty damn good. Now it's time for the party. No inaugural balls this year, but a star-studded virtual parade instead. Here's some music to kick it off, and watch the rest with us above. It's time to DANCE America! From sea to shining sea, Americans everywhere are celebrating the new @POTUS and @VP. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/jNzNwdBQnW — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 20, 2021 UPDATE: This fireworks display is not to be missed:

