Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 15:36 Hits: 1

With 1,800 pieces submitted by the public, volunteers are putting together a kolam, a traditional South Indian art form used as a sign of welcome.

(Image credit: Apostolis Ventouris/Tony Ventouris Photography)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/inauguration-day-live-updates/2021/01/20/958746258/in-d-c-a-traditional-south-indian-welcome-awaits-joe-biden-and-kamala-harris