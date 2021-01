Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 19:17 Hits: 5

President Joe Biden plans to ask the Education Department to extend pandemic relief for about 41 million federal student loan borrowers through September 30th.

(Image credit: Delphine Lee/ NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/inauguration-day-live-updates/2021/01/20/958845207/president-biden-will-extend-student-loan-payment-freeze-through-september-30