Kevin McCarthy Warns His Caucus Not To Target Other Members

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 13:22 Hits: 3

Here's audio from a recent conference call with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, urging Republicans not to say Democrats’ names on TV or Twitter -- or fellow Republicans, for that matter. "You can incite something else. The country is very divided and we know this. Let’s not put any member, I don’t care who they are Republican, Democrat or any person not even in Congress. Watch our words closely. I get these reports on a weekly basis. I’ve seen something I haven’t seen before.” "This is not the moment or time to do it. The briefings that I’m getting ... you could incite something else. I get these reports weekly, I’m seeing something I haven’t seen before. I'm asking all of you, I called some of you personally, I want you all to know what I'm hearing." He went on to say, “Emotions are high. What you say matters. Let’s not put other people in danger. Let’s watch what words we’re using and definitely not be using other members' names in any media.” Liz Cheney was criticized loudly for voting for Trump's most recent impeachment, but she wasn't the only one targeted. Rep. Lauren Boebert (Q-Nut, Col.) of course went on to mock Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the House's new mask fines. I guess we'll see how that all works out.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/kevin-mccarthy-warns-his-caucus-not-target