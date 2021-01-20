As Is Traditional, Democratic President Comes On Board To Clean Up Republican Mess

Articles

While you were sleeping, Trump ignored all of his advisors and pardoned Steve Bannon. (You knew he would.) Also his partner-in-grift Eliot Broidy, and 141 others. (Update: He also pardoned several others from Florida today.) President Trump issued 73 pardons and 70 commutations — including those for fmr. Trump adviser Steve Bannon, GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy, fmr. Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and rapper Lil Wayne — in his final hours in office. https://t.co/v7ppxuAtj5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2021 Pardon me, but I don't think these criminal charges are going anywhere...https://t.co/ICYEzkqfil

