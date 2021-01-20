The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

As Is Traditional, Democratic President Comes On Board To Clean Up Republican Mess

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

While you were sleeping, Trump ignored all of his advisors and pardoned Steve Bannon. (You knew he would.) Also his partner-in-grift Eliot Broidy, and 141 others. (Update: He also pardoned several others from Florida today.) President Trump issued 73 pardons and 70 commutations — including those for fmr. Trump adviser Steve Bannon, GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy, fmr. Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and rapper Lil Wayne — in his final hours in office. https://t.co/v7ppxuAtj5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 20, 2021 Pardon me, but I don't think these criminal charges are going anywhere...https://t.co/ICYEzkqfil

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/traditional-democratic-president-comes

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version