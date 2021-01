Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Members of the Trump administration won't have to wait five years before lobbying the agencies where they worked. Trump had been highly critical of former President Clinton for a similar reversal.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

