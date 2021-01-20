Sen. Hawley Holds Up DHS Secretary Confirmation Despite Terrorism Threats

Articles

Wednesday, 20 January 2021

With the U.S. on high alert for right-wing terrorism and more U.S. soldiers in Washington, D.C. than in Afghanistan and Iraq, combined, Sen. Josh Hawley – the same MAGA mind who helped incite the armed insurrection at the Capitol on January 6 with lies – would rather delay the Department of Homeland Security from getting a secretary ASAP because nominee Alejandro Mayorkas is too kind to brown people for Hawley's taste. CNN correspondent Manu Raju explained that to fast-track the nominee, all 100 senators have to agree to a quick vote. Hawley’s objection will slow down the process but will not stop the confirmation. So why is he going through this charade at such a time? RAJU: Hawley says in a statement released just moments ago that he has concerns with the president-elect's immigration plan and he contends that Mayorkas in his confirmation hearing today did not do enough to satisfy his concerns about securing the southern border. So, as a result he's announcing he will essentially slow down this process, object to any efforts to fast track this nomination. So, the guy who faced a murderous mob at the Capitol just two weeks ago is more worried about immigrants thousands of miles away than in ensuring a peaceful transfer of power. And Hawley is a senator from Missouri, a state nowhere near the border.

