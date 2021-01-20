Goodnight Loon: A Poem For The End

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 12:37 Hits: 8

Someone I know forwarded this, and of course I thought of the ending from the iconic series, "The Wire": A POEM FOR THE END by Sheila Dershowitz Good night loon, Good night goon, Good night nastiest man in the room. Good night lies, Good night spies, Good night rants and alibis. Good night twitter, Good night tweets. Good night all those crazy bleats. Good night red hats, Good night cruel chants, Good night sniveling syncophants. Good night wall, Good night cages, Good night endless midnight rages. Good night fine people on both sides, Good night losers, good night suckers, Good night evil nasty fuckers. Good night Ivanka Good night Jared, Good night Barron, we hardly knew ya. Good night thief, Good night grief, Good night cruel and callous chief. Good night fake news, And Fox and friends, This is how the nightmare ends. Good night at last. It’s time to go, The American people told you so. I thought I'd find some other creative celebrations, but maybe people are just too worn out. So many people plan champagne, steak or scotch to celebrate -- and many looked forward to the first good night's sleep in four years:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/goodnight-loon-poem-end