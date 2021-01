Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 10:04 Hits: 5

Trump took advantage of powers of his office for a final time. He issued clemency to scores of people, including ex-adviser Steve Bannon, and ordered documents around the Russia probe declassified.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/20/958689647/flurry-of-activity-comes-amid-trumps-final-hours-in-the-presidency