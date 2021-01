Articles

Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Pipeliners Local 798, which represents thousands of workers on projects across the country, has a history of racism and faces new allegations it discriminated against Black members.

(Image credit: Nate Hegyi/Yellowstone Public Radio)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/19/958542403/union-pushing-keystone-xl-faces-racial-discrimination-suit