Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 21:07 Hits: 4

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Andrea Bernstein, host of the Trump, Inc. podcast from WNYC, about how President Trump's businesses profited from his time in office.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/19/958472500/how-trumps-businesses-benefited-during-his-presidency