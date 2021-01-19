Rep. Jim Jordan Tells Fearful Fox Viewers Biden Will Let In Guatemala 'Caravan'

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021

On The Faulkner Focus, Rep Jim Jordan falsely claimed that Joe Biden will allow thousands of undocumented immigrants into the country from Guatemala during COVID19, but he will still impose severe restrictions on Americans. With the advent of Fox News' post-Trump daytime programming, their primary story has been a gathering caravan in Guatemala that is slowly heading to America because Joe Biden is the new president. Rep. Jordan attacked President-elect Joe Biden because he said he wants to reverse a lot of Trump's most heinous immigration policies. Oh noes! "This was entirely to be expected and obviously it's happening," Jordan said. "We're seeing it form on our southern border." I didn't know Guatemala borders the United States? And didn't past 'caravans' happen under Trump's watch as well? Jordan continued, "When you think about the virus itself, we'll see how they handle it." Host Harris Faulkner brought up Title 42, which prohibited people coming into the country during COVID. "If you you're going to continue to put all kinds of mandates, keep you from going to church, going to work, going to school," Jordan interrupted, so hyped he started stumbling over his words.

