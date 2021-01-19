Chuck Todd: Biden's Presidency 'Will Have Failed' If He Doesn't Deliver 100 Million Doses In 100 Days

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 21:29 Hits: 5

MSNBC host Chuck Todd suggested on Tuesday that President-elect Joe Biden will have "failed" if he is unable to deliver 100 million vaccine doses during his first 100 days in office. "Let's be realistic," Todd said on his Meet the Press Daily program. "Biden's first crucial task is to vaccinate America, to fulfill that promise to get 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days." "The ultimate success or failure of his presidency may hinge simply on that one promise," the MSNBC host continued. "And it might be his only way to immediately begin cauterizing American's social, economic and political wounds." "Let's put it this way. If Biden wants to succeed, he has to fulfill that first vaccination promise," Todd added. "If Biden doesn't get it right, he will have failed on the job he was elected to do." "All of these words he utters tomorrow at his inaugural address will ring hollow if on the 101st day of his administration, we haven't hit 100 million vaccinations," he concluded.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/chuck-todd-bidens-presidency-will-have