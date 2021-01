Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021 12:43 Hits: 0

Known white supremacists have been identified among the Trump supporters at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Probal Rashid/LightRocket via Getty Images Ursula Moffitt, Northwestern University Among the Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were members of right-wing groups, including the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and Three Percenters.

