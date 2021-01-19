Trump Is Having Trouble Putting Together A Crowd For His Going-Away Rally

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021

As Rachel Maddow pointed out last night, this is supposed to be "a predictable kind of boring time." No, the current First Lady will not invite the incoming First Lady for the traditional White House tea. And she and her husband will not share a ride to the Capitol with the new president and his wife. She said we've learned not to expect that from people like the Trumps. "What we do expect is for the president and First Lady to bug out of the White House early Wednesday morning before the Bidens arrive. We learned today they have been sending out invitations to what they want to be a sendoff party for President Trump at, like, 8 o'clock in the morning at Andrews Air Base on Wednesday," Maddow said. "So I think the idea is that he would leave the White House really early and chopper or drive over to Andrews, and at Andrews, ultimately get on Air Force One to fly himself to Florida, and he'll be president because this will happen before Biden is sworn in at noon. "Before they put him on the airplane, the White House has started sending out invitations to people to try to get them to cheer Trump bye-bye at the air base, and it is not clear the effort has been going well. Do you remember the Mooch? Remember Anthony Scaramucci? He's a former Trump friend who served to five minutes as press secretary, and since then has become a scathing critic of President Trump.

