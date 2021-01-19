Experts Say More Lockdowns Possible As U.S. Covid Deaths Reach 400K

Articles

Alysin Camerota talked about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's plans to honor the nearly 400,000 Americans that have died from coronavirus today at the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool. "More than 53,000 deaths just this month alone. Joining us now, chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta. It's so remarkable to have a leader acknowledge the huge devastation this country has felt in terms of the number of deaths," she said. "No question about it. I was doing some -- talking to some folks over the weekend. This idea that, throughout this pandemic, there really hasn't been what they have referred to as 'the center of grief.' So much of the grieving that's taken place has taken place behind closed doors, behind closed home doors, funeral home doors, hospital doors, whatever it may be," Gupta said. "We don't see it. We don't feel it. And that makes a big difference sometimes in terms of how we respond to it. There's many people who still think that this is -- we're looking at this in the rear-view mirror. And obviously, we're not. These numbers are as bad as they've ever been and so much news going on in the world because we don't have that center of grief. Maybe we don't pay as close attention to it. "This reminds people. It's tough news to hear. I'm not sure what the president-elect will be saying today, but it's really important and a stark reminder of what we still need to do over the next several weeks and months."

