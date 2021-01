Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 18 January 2021 22:01 Hits: 1

Roberta Jacobson, a former U.S. ambassador to Mexico, will join the NSC and help oversee an anticipated U-turn in U.S. policy on migration and asylum.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/01/18/biden-southern-border-mexico-immigration-asylum-policy-national-security-council-roberta-jacobson-diplomacy-mexico-northern-triangle/